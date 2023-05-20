Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Accenture by 872.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,717,000 after buying an additional 896,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after buying an additional 816,734 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,831.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after purchasing an additional 722,252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $289.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.71 and a 200-day moving average of $276.54. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $322.88. The stock has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

