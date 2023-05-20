Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 1,091 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.