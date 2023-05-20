Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 298 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD opened at $210.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $205.40 and a 1-year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

