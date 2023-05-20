Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% in the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $71.06 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.38.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

