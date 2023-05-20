Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Holdings Lifted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 232.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,048 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 2.39% of Avidity Biosciences worth $28,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

RNA stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $766.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.04). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 40.70% and a negative net margin of 1,988.76%. The company had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

