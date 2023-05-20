Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading Up 4.9%

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $144.70 and last traded at $144.50. Approximately 228,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 581,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.69.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACLS shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.71.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 1,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,830,337. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 381.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

