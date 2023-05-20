B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Stake Lowered by AltraVue Capital LLC

AltraVue Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 51.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 137.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B. Riley Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:RILY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,557. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $59.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day moving average is $37.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $432.09 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 11.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.28%.

In other news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.85 per share, for a total transaction of $368,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 286,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,572,228.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.66 per share, with a total value of $866,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,620,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $229,471,070.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 102,948 shares of company stock worth $3,371,158 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company's stock.

B. Riley Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

