B. Riley Trims 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Target Price to $10.00

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for 5E Advanced Materials’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of FEAM opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $147.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $27.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 5E Advanced Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 353.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

