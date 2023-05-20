Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 606 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,625,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,955,030,000 after buying an additional 360,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,173,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,315,000 after buying an additional 211,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after buying an additional 131,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,547,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,432,000 after buying an additional 1,052,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $87.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.44 and a 200 day moving average of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

