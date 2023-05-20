Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $363.55 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.59. The company has a market cap of $107.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.14.

Deere & Company Company Profile



Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

