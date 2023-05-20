Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 1,269 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 222.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM opened at $43.66 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $70.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.15 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,250,225.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,973,020. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.