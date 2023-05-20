Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Buys 1,890 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 14,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,401,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 2,384,859 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after buying an additional 1,709,934 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,892,000 after buying an additional 1,163,790 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 9,750.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 476,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 471,736 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.9 %

IBM opened at $127.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $115.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.25. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile



International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

