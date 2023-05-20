Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 49,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.8 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $78.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average of $83.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

