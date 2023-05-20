Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Utz Brands by 236.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Utz Brands by 10.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Utz Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

UTZ stock opened at $16.70 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.18 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 167.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $354.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 230.00%.

In other Utz Brands news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $24,990,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,648,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,782,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 2,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $54,881.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,372,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,103,506.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $24,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,648,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,782,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,509,197 shares of company stock valued at $25,164,835. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese, veggie, other snacks and pork skins. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Hanover, PA.

