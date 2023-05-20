Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 56 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,554 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,462,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $306,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after purchasing an additional 512,626 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NSC opened at $217.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $264.22. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $256.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

