Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 689 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 204.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 179.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $82,410.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,669.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,757 shares of company stock worth $1,772,461. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Power Integrations stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

See Also

