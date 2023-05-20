Banco BBVA Argentina (BBAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $784.48 million during the quarter.

BBAR opened at $4.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.02. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm has a market cap of $880.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

