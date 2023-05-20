Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Banco Itaú Chile has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31.

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.47 million. Banco Itaú Chile had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 12.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Itaú Chile will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Banco Itaú Chile stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Itaú Chile ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Banco Itau Chile engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

