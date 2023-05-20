Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAN. BNP Paribas upgraded Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC cut Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Banco Santander stock opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. Banco Santander has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

About Banco Santander

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Echo45 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.