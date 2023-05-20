Bank of America Raises Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target to $11.50

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $10.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Sportradar Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Sportradar Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 314.83 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $210.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.26 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sportradar Group will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,667,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,918,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,080,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,639,000 after buying an additional 1,116,279 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,445,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after buying an additional 920,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

