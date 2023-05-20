Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.99

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.99 and traded as low as $13.76. Bank of South Carolina shares last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 1,534 shares changing hands.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 30.19%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

In other Bank of South Carolina news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry acquired 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $46,952.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,397 shares in the company, valued at $142,740.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sheryl G. Sharry acquired 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $46,952.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,740.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Fleetwood S. Hassell bought 2,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $43,838.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 6,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,031.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,650 shares of company stock valued at $114,528 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

