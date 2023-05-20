Bao Finance (BAO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 62.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Bao Finance has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Bao Finance has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $1.43 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 tokens. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @baocommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bao Finance is thebaoman.medium.com. The official website for Bao Finance is bao.finance.

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings.These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure.Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems.The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

