Barclays Raises ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Price Target to GBX 300

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 295 ($3.70) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTEC. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.69) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get ConvaTec Group alerts:

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

ConvaTec Group stock traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 226.20 ($2.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,201,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,337. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 221.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.85. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of GBX 195.90 ($2.45) and a 12 month high of GBX 257.87 ($3.23). The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11,310.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.65.

ConvaTec Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ConvaTec Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25,000.00%.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Karim Bitar sold 27,833 shares of ConvaTec Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.77), for a total transaction of £61,510.93 ($77,052.40). Company insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConvaTec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConvaTec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.