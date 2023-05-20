Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 89.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,702 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 310.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,895,407 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $84,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,986 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 139,538 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 27,312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,676 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 54,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.67, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

