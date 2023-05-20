Bay Capital (LON:BAY) Trading Up 5.5%

Bay Capital Plc (LON:BAY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14.99 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 14.50 ($0.18). Approximately 85,863 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 54,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.17).
Bay Capital Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.53.
About Bay Capital
Bay Capital Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to seek investment and acquisition opportunities in the industrial, construction and business services, and software and technology sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.
