BayCom Corp (BCML) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

BayCom has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

BayCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,665. BayCom has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BayCom

BayCom Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCML. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 806,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 536,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BayCom by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BayCom by 367.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 84,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BayCom by 21.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 421,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 73,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.75% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded by George J. Guarini, Lloyd W.

