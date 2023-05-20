BayCom Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

BayCom has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. BayCom has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $195.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BayCom by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BayCom by 5.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in BayCom by 35.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in BayCom by 5.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 57.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded by George J. Guarini, Lloyd W.

