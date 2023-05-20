BayCom Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:BCML)

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
BayCom has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BayCom to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.
BayCom Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCML opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.38. BayCom has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $195.30 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.69.
About BayCom
BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded by George J. Guarini, Lloyd W.
