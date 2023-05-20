Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) shares rose 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

Beam Global Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Global

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Beam Global stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEMW – Get Rating) by 151.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

