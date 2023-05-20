Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.14.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.