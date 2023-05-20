Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Beasley Broadcast Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc is multi-platform media company, which engages in the operation of radio stations in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Audio, Digital, and Esports. The Audio segment refers to the sale of commercial advertising to customers. The Digital segment focuses on the sale of digital advertising to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.