Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after acquiring an additional 503,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Biogen by 9.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,363,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,909,000 after acquiring an additional 112,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.38.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total value of $153,394.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.06, for a total transaction of $153,394.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,510.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,340 shares of company stock valued at $982,911 in the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB opened at $308.48 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $188.54 and a one year high of $319.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

