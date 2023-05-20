BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Down 7.1%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 241,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 251,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

BioLargo Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -0.04.

About BioLargo

BioLargo, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for odor and moisture control, disinfection, and water treatment. It operates through the following segments: ONM Environmental, BLEST, BioLargo Water, Clyra Medical and Corporate Operations. The ONM Environmental segment manufactures and sells odor and VOC control products and services, including its flagship product, CupriDyne Clean.

