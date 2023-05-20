BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Stock Price Down 7.1%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 241,974 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 251,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.
BioLargo Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50 and a beta of -0.04.
About BioLargo
BioLargo, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for odor and moisture control, disinfection, and water treatment. It operates through the following segments: ONM Environmental, BLEST, BioLargo Water, Clyra Medical and Corporate Operations. The ONM Environmental segment manufactures and sells odor and VOC control products and services, including its flagship product, CupriDyne Clean.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioLargo (BLGO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.