Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 134% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $293.98 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 136% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001722 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00123097 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00048987 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00031766 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001102 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

