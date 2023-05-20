Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.64

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.64 and traded as high as C$6.87. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$6.75, with a volume of 12,779 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$411.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.66.

Black Diamond Group Dividend Announcement

Black Diamond Group ( TSE:BDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$89.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$78.45 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4122647 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Black Diamond Group’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

