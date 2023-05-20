BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.73

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:BBRY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.73 and traded as high as C$7.44. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$7.29, with a volume of 2,152,687 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The company has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.73.

BlackBerry ( TSE:BB Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$203.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$236.34 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 60.84% and a negative net margin of 111.89%. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

