BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Acquired by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $666,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the period.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $48.17.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

