Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Purchased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,339,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,878,576,000 after purchasing an additional 581,545 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,221,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $604,405,000 after acquiring an additional 66,646 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 11.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,055,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $506,842,000 after acquiring an additional 623,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BX opened at $83.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.37.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,198,673,568.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $7,337,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,145,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,875,071.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,950,343 shares of company stock worth $18,741,735 and sold 140,632,216 shares worth $1,725,831,950. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.70.

About Blackstone

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

