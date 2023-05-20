Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $56,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,033.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 3,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,066.73, for a total value of $7,560,098.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,154 shares of company stock worth $23,791,597. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,106.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,819.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,622.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $2,110.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.89 by $1.61. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,743.00 to $1,910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,021.37.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.