Blair William & Co. IL Buys 41,460 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Gartner were worth $31,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 21,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gartner Stock Performance

In other Gartner news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total transaction of $259,063.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.10, for a total transaction of $259,063.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,693.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total transaction of $324,546.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,058 shares of company stock valued at $3,614,028. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $330.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.38. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.