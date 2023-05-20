Blair William & Co. IL Buys 5,463 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 264,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $52,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $206.27 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $223.31. The stock has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.48 and its 200 day moving average is $203.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Barclays started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.08.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

