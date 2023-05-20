Blair William & Co. IL Buys 7,256 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $38,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $99,713,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,449,000 after acquiring an additional 125,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $491.05 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ULTA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

