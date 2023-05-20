Blair William & Co. IL Has $26.45 Million Stock Position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,486,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,528 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $26,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 20,984 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 59,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DVAX. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.08. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 9.07.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.20 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $34,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 22,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $232,210.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at $34,738.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

