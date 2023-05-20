Blair William & Co. IL Has $48.62 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.21. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

