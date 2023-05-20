Blair William & Co. IL Has $65.95 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.12% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $65,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $954.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $884.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $848.14. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $562.90 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Barclays increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $933.38.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,133 shares of company stock valued at $42,146,037. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile



O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

