Blair William & Co. IL Increases Holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,433 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 2.69% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $35,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,899,000 after buying an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,338,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,032,000 after purchasing an additional 20,974 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,996,000 after purchasing an additional 202,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 704,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 89,112 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Janet Risi Field purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.05 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,916.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Janet Risi Field bought 1,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.05 per share, with a total value of $36,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,006 shares in the company, valued at $504,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Presby bought 5,000 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,965.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

MEG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NYSE MEG opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.