Blair William & Co. IL Sells 1,475 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $43,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NextEra Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.48 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.64 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a market cap of $150.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.01.
NextEra Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.
Insider Activity at NextEra Energy
In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NextEra Energy Company Profile
NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.
Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.