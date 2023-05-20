Blair William & Co. IL Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 249,538 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,029,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.87.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Shares of META stock opened at $245.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.57. The company has a market capitalization of $629.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $248.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock worth $8,639,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

