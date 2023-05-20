bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 2,276,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,709,240. The company has a market cap of $397.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.89. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.75. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 3,054.45% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.

