bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.
bluebird bio Price Performance
Shares of bluebird bio stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. 2,276,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,709,240. The company has a market cap of $397.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 0.89. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in researching, developing and commercializing potentially transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. It also offers ZYNTEGLO or beti-cel and SKYSONA or eli-cel gene therapies. The company was founded by Philippe Leboulch and Ronald C.
