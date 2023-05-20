BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWC – Get Rating) were down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$17.32 and last traded at C$17.36. Approximately 34,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 95,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.41.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.67.

