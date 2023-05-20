BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 4,687 Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. Westlake Co. has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $136.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. Westlake’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

Further Reading

