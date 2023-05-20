BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys 1,589 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,564,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,365,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $180,938,000 after buying an additional 883,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,389,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $472,094,000 after buying an additional 826,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,142,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after buying an additional 717,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,333,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,718,000 after buying an additional 557,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $216,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

CGNX stock opened at $53.00 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $58.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average is $49.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

